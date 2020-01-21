Sign up now and join in the Race For Life

This month everyone is invited to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Clumber Park in Worksop.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to Clumber Park but are no longer restricted to female participants.

This means everybody can be part of the empowering Race for Life movement – and show support for the 26,700 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the East Midlands.

Anyone who signs up before the end of the month can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJAN30.

The Race for Life events take place at Clumber Park on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Emma Willis, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Clumber Park, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

This year's events at Clumber Park are on June 27 and 28. Photo: Mark Hewlett

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it.

“This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register.

“Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5km, 10km, pretty muddy and pretty muddy kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Emma continued: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Worksop with people across the East Midlands and the whole of the UK.

“People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

“At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.