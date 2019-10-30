Six Nottinghamshire CCGs announce plans to merge

Nottinghamshire has been given the go-ahead for a giant health shake-up.

NHS England has given the green light for Nottinghamshire's six CCGs to merge into one.

The new organisation, which will be established on 1 April 2020, will be called NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

Mansfield and Ashfield, Newark and Sherwood, Nottingham City, Nottingham North and East, Nottingham West and Rushcliffe CCGs said they believe this is the ‘best way’ to enable residents to access ‘the best health and care services possible’.

In 2018, NHS England asked CCGs to cut administrative costs by 20 per cent by 2020/21, and many CCGs are merging in a bid to achieve this.

Amanda Sullivan has served as Accountable Officer of all of the six CCGs in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire since 2018. Previously she was Accountable Officer for Newark and Sherwood and Mansfield and Ashfield CCG before taking on leadership of the other four CCGs in the region.

She said: “We are extremely pleased to receive approval of our merger bid, which will enable us to address key challenges in the health system.

“The proposal was widely supported by a range of health system partners as well as local GPs, and will help us all focus on improving outcomes for our population.

“Having a single commissioner will also provide a more consistent approach to service planning, contracting and delivery.

“The new strategic commissioner will play a pivotal role in our system architecture as an ICS Accelerator site, which aims to deliver the best possible care for local people.”

What are CCGs?

Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) were created following the Health and Social Care Act in 2012, and replaced Primary Care Trusts.

They are clinically-led statutory NHS bodies responsible for the planning and commissioning of health care services for their local area.

Services CCGs commission include:

most planned hospital care

rehabilitative care

urgent and emergency care (including out-of-hours)

most community health services

mental health and learning disability services.