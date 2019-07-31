Skydive sparked ten years of charity challenges for Nuthall woman

It was a case of one big leap for a Nuthall woman, one giant leap for the Marie Curie charity when Amy May leapt out of a plane in a sponsored skydive.

That was back in 2010. Now, Amy is celebrating almost ten years of fundraising challenges for the cancer charity, all in memory of her mum, who died of the condition.

She has done everything from organising a five-a-side football tournament to climbing the three peaks of Yorkshire, and raised £6,000 for Marie Curie in the process.

Amy said: “Hopefully, my mum would have been proud of all the challenges we have completed.”