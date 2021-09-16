Slimming champ Tracy launches new weight loss group in Brinsley to inspire others

Tracy Hickman decided to retrain as a Slimming World consultant after finding herself suddenly without a job back in April this year.

She said: “I was determined not to let it knock my confidence and instead decided to revisit a previous passion of mine and retrain as a Slimming World consultant.”

Tracy used to be a consultant in the area five years ago and lost three stone on her own weight loss journey.

"The group really helped me to lose weight and feel more confident within myself,” she said.

“I’m so excited to be re-launching the Brinsley group.

“Being able to make a difference in someone’s life and help them achieve their dream is so rewarding.”

The first Brinsley Slimming World group meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 5, with two sessions running at 4.15pm and 5.45pm at Brinsley Parish Hall.

Moving forward, regular meetings will be held every Tuesday at the same times.

All residents of Brinsley and surrounding areas are invited to sign up and take part in the sessions, where they will learn all about using their diet to help shed those unwanted pounds.

Tracy said: “Food optimising gives you the freedom to enjoy real food while never going hungry.

“Meal options include BBQ pork, chilli, crustless quiche and pizza – the list of meals is endless.

“You are spoiled for choice and the best bit is you can eat without feeling guilty.”

Tracy wants to reassure all new members that they will be made to feel welcome and supported throughout their weight loss journey.

She added: “Joining a fun, supportive group and always being made to feel welcome goes a long way to a new member when walking through the doors for the first time, especially if they are on their own.

“My message to anyone wanting to join is – don’t put it off any longer.

“I will be at Brinsley Parish Hall every Tuesday to welcome you.”