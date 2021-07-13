Student with epilepsy enjoys design success with new seizure hat to help others

Owen Sutton, 22, created an insert from smart materials to sit under an ordinary baseball cap, to help protect other people with epilepsy if they fall and bang their head.

Owen, who is studying BA Product Design at the university, made a prototype from Poron XRD, which absorbs more than 90 per cent of energy when impacted at high strain rates.

After receiving a brain operation to remove the tumour – while at university - he has since suffered multiple seizures, one of which happened in his kitchen causing him to fall over and smack his head. Owen wanted to buy a seizure hat for his own use but found nothing which he considered wearable and discrete.

Nottingham-based student Owen Sutton has designed a seizure hat for people with epilepsy.

His research – with various epilepsy charities - showed that many existing seizure hats were ‘clunky’ in appearance and people were put off wearing them for this reason.

The aim of Owen’s design is to provide the wearer with a good degree of protection, but without the hat looking like a safety device in any way whatsoever.

“Most seizure hats look painfully obvious to the outside world that they’re for medical reasons,” said Owen, who underwent proton beam therapy for his tumour after an unsuccessful operation.

“When you consider that wearing one is completely optional, there’s no way we will ever see a huge take-up of them if people feel self-conscious. I would personally hate to wear one in a restaurant, for instance, and have everyone staring at me.

“People I have spoken to, as part of my research, found that they were treated differently by members of the public when wearing one. Some felt that people acted cautiously around them - no one wants that experience.”

Owen has designed his working prototype for Nottingham Trent University’s summer show, which will see graduating artists and designers displaying their work as part of an online public exhibition.

Owen’s prototype can be seen alongside that of other product design students on www.ntudesignindustries.com.

“When you consider that around one-in-100 people have epilepsy, this is a product that could benefit a lot of people,” said Owen, who is also considering designing a flat cap seizure hat.

“It’s surely no coincidence that you very rarely ever see somebody wearing one, when most look like they currently do.”

Richard Malcolm, lecturer in product design at Nottingham Trent University, said: “Owen has taken his personal experience of a serious medical condition and used it to fill an apparent gap in the market and help other people.”

