Support the 2021 Poppy Appeal as Nottingham’s annual Poppy Run goes live

The RBL’s Poppy Run events are taking place in ten cities across the country, including Highfields Park, Nottingham.

Alternatively, there is a virtual version, My Poppy Run during October/November, where people can show their support for the 2021 Poppy Appeal.

The Nottingham Poppy Run is £15 to enter and under 18s go free. Entry includes a Poppy Run t-shirt and a special finishers medal.

The Royal British Legion is encouraging people to lace up their trainers and take part in its annual Poppy Run on October 31.

The My Poppy Run is free to enter, and t-shirts/medals can be purchased separately. Participants can choose to run, jog or walk a distance of their choice any time during October and November and get family, friends and pets involved too.

Whether runners choose to do the live Poppy Run or the virtual My Poppy Run, they will be helping to transform and support the lives of many in our Armed Forces Community, raising vital funds to ensure that those who have served are offered the life changing support they need and deserve.

Sharon Wells, events partnerships manager for The Royal British Legion said: “The live Poppy Run, or virtual My Poppy Run is a fantastic way for people to show their support for The Royal British Legion and have some fun with family and friends at the same time.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic has created huge challenges for RBL, as we approach our 100th Poppy Appeal, there will be more ways than ever for people to show their support, including new and remote ways to take part and raise vital funds for service personnel, veterans and their families who are struggling through hardships, injuries and bereavements.

Members of the Armed Forces community need the Royal British Legion’s help now more than ever, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that those who have served are being looked after, no matter what challenges the country faces.”

Ex-soldier Lawrence Philips took out a small loan to help the family get through Christmas, but with Lawrence unable to work due to Covid-19, the debt quickly spiralled out of control. However, with the help of the Royal British Legion’s Benefits, Debt and Money Advice team (BDMA), Lawrence was able to clear his debts.

Lawrence said, “The Royal British Legion saved my life. They have helped me sort out both my mental health and my financial health. I’m debt-free and looking forward to starting a new career, I cannot thank them enough.”

For more information or to sign up: www.rbl.org.uk/poppyrun or, contact the events team on 0333 011 4500 or email events@britishlegion.org.uk

