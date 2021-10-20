Groundwork has launched its Green Doctors programme to support vulnerable households, thanks to funding from the Cadent Foundation,

Green Doctors are energy efficiency experts who help people stay warm, save money and reduce carbon.

They offer a range of free services, such as identifying causes of heat loss in the home, help to identify and tackle damp or mould problems, offering useful tips for saving energy, installing small energy efficiency measures, and helping people to switch energy providers to save money. They can also offer support to access other grants and subsidies.

The Green Doctors service has launched Nottinghamshire

Kat Navrouzoglou, regional lead representative at Groundwork Greater Nottingham Trust, said: “We’re very excited about offering our Green Doctors programme in Nottinghamshire thanks to the support of the Cadent Foundation.

"As well as visiting people in their homes, we can provide remote support, by telephone and online, and will be attending community events to deliver energy efficiency advice and free energy saving and warm home measures.

"As part of a Green Doctor consultation, we also work with other services to provide rounded support to vulnerable households, including onward referrals to maximise benefit claims, address home safety issues and tackle food poverty.”