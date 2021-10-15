Support to help save lives of vulnerable adults in Ashfield

The police and Ashfield District Council have formed a partnership

The Vulnerable Adult Support Scheme (VASS) is an inter-disciplinary team comprising of vulnerability, domestic abuse, substance misuse, crime, and anti- social behaviour experts.

It has been established to save lives and divert residents away from criminality.

Up to 15 adults, many with complex needs, will be supported at any one time by the scheme.

They will be assisted through a package of support, with officers providing interventions, and exploring deep rooted issues such as mental health, substance misuse, and housing issues to divert them away from criminality and exploitation.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety and crime reduction, said “So far the work undertaken by the scheme has been highly successful and has delivered many positive results, preventing residents from harm.

"The VASS has also increased the quality of life for the residents who have accessed the service.

“The scheme is being managed by the Ashfield Community Safety Partnership and aims to make Ashfield a safer place to live, work and visit.

"It is a fantastic demonstration of partnership working between the council and the police.

"By working together we are able to deliver a high quality, life saving programme across the district which is making a real difference to vulnerable residents.”

Sergeant Paul Peatfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The VASS has been running for just over a month now and has already developed some very positive results.

"This is due to our partnership approach to identify, support and safeguard adults who through substance misuse crime and criminal associates are particularly vulnerable to serious violence and exploitation.