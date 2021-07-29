The new bar is already proving popular with residents.

Take a look inside Kimberley's luxurious new cocktail bar

Bar Zeon opened its doors on Main Street in Kimberley this week – bringing a taste of city nightlife to the town.

By Lucy Roberts
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:01 pm

The swanky new cocktail bar is the debut venture of best friends John-Benjamin Porter and Simon Chidlow, who spent £25,000 to £30,000 renovating the old building ready for its grand opening last Friday.

1. Sleek and stylish...

The venue used to be old Madhatter’s but has been empty for over two years.

Photo: submitted

2. Classy and sassy...

As well as being a cocktail bar, the venue will soon also be operating as a cafe during the day.

Photo: submitted

3. Upmarket but affordable...

The bar has cosy downstairs and upstairs areas.

Photo: submitted

4. VIPs only...

The venue also offers a special VIP room available for booking upstairs.

Photo: submitted

