Take a look inside Kimberley's luxurious new cocktail bar
Bar Zeon opened its doors on Main Street in Kimberley this week – bringing a taste of city nightlife to the town.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:01 pm
The swanky new cocktail bar is the debut venture of best friends John-Benjamin Porter and Simon Chidlow, who spent £25,000 to £30,000 renovating the old building ready for its grand opening last Friday.
