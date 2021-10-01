Take a peek inside as Nuthall's newest restaurant prepares to open doors next week

The highly-anticipated new Hickory’s Smokehouse restaurant will open to the public on Monday, October 4.

The eatery is located at the site of the former Oldmoor Lodge on Mornington Crescent, which has been transformed to create the new family dining experience based on the tastes, traditions and hospitality of the southern states of America.

Hickory’s menu promises to bring a ‘taste of the Deep South’ to local residents – with choices including a range of saucy BBQ meats, mac’n’cheese, sizzling fajitas, burgers and more.

General manager Andy Moore is excited to finally get the doors open.

He said: “We literally cannot wait to open.

“The whole community here in Nuthall and beyond have been so welcoming and supportive and we are so excited to show them what we have done with the place.”

The Advertiser visited the new restaurant this week to test out its mouthwatering menu and can confirm that it is a must-visit for everyone in the area. Take a look inside and see for yourself…

For more information or to book a table, click here.

1. Warm welcome... The smokehouse has a 'Wild West' feel to it and really brings a touch of class to Nuthall.

2. Check it out... It is a huge space, with a separate dining area for families. There is even a cinema room to keep children entertained!

3. Rustic theme... The 'Deep South' theme is immaculate throughout, with great attention to detail.

4. Go big or go home... The delicious menu offers a ridiculous amount of choice for both meat eaters and vegetarians.