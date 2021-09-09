Talented Kimberley hair stylist 'fulfils dream' and opens brand new salon in town

Ben Wardle and Rosey Butterworth-Wardle at W Creative's new premises in Kimberley.

Ben Wardle, who won the prestigious Wella Trend Vision Gold Award in 2013, officially opened the doors to the new W Creative salon on Kimberley’s main high street this week.

The 32-year-old founded the company back in 2016 alongside his wife Rosey Butterworth-Wardle – with the all new salon located directly across from their former premises.

The new space features a vibrant and spacious hair salon and also comprises a nail bar, coffee bar and beauty rooms upstairs overseen by former MAC make-up artist Rosey and her team.

Inside the new swanky and spacious new salon on Main Street.

In total, there is a team of 16 members of staff including full time and freelance members.

Ben said: “I hope it will be a place that can be enjoyed by current and new customers alike.

“I live locally and there is nothing like this quality in the area.

“I wanted to create something a bit different and show that you don’t have to be based in the city centres to get fantastic hair treatment and be welcomed into a space as inviting as this.

The new salon even has its own coffee bar.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve created and I can’t wait for our customers to see it.”

After 14 years in the business, Wardle is excited to finally own his own salon and fulfil his “creative dream”, having previously rented properties in the area for the past five years.

W Creative’s new home is now the second property in Wardle’s portfolio on his quest to help invigorate Kimberley town centre.

His and business partner Ryan Doherty’s property company Gray House Developments have already successfully renovated one business on Main Street within the past year, installing the modern organic fruit and vegetable shop Farm Fresh Market with residential and office space above it.

Ben added: “We want to reinvigorate the high street and bring fresh life to it and bring people into the area.”

Bookings for the salon, which is located at 64 Main Street, can be made on 0115 8774817.