A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony in Nottingham.

Police were called to a property on Hampden Street at 3.48am today, October 5.

A scene has been set up while they continue with their enquiries.

Officers are not treating the incident as suspicious, and the man's family has been informed.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 115 of 5 October 2019.