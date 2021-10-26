The best and worst voted GP surgeries for booking an appointment in Eastwood and Kimberley

Newthorpe Medical Centre was ranked number three in the whole of Nottinghamshire for making an appointment.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results revealed the best and worst rated surgeries in the Eastwood and Kimberley area.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the area that were voted the easiest and hardest to make an appointment at.

Newthorpe Medical Centre in Eastwood was voted among the best and ranked among the top three in the whole of Nottinghamshire for successfully making an appointment. Out of 123 patients surveyed, 65.1% reported having a ‘very good’ experience when booking an appointment and a further 23.6% said it was ‘fairly good’.

Giltbrook Surgery also received a relatively high amount of praise for its services. Out of 130 patients surveyed, 51.9% reported a ‘very good’ experience when booking an appointment. A further 40.9% said it was ‘fairly good’. It was ranked 11 in the whole of Nottinghamshire.

Eastwood Primary Care Centre saw a mostly positive response. When 145 patients were surveyed, 40.2% reported a ‘very good’ experience and 41.5% said it was ‘fairly good’. A total of 14.1% said they felt ‘neutral’ about their booking experience and 4.2% reported feeling either ‘unhappy’ or ‘very unhappy’. It ranked 47th in the county.