Top pumpkin patches to visit in the East Midlands according to Instagram
Autumn is officially here so it’s time to get out your knitwear and start drinking your spiced pumpkin lattes.
And what better way to celebrate the start of the new season than visiting a pumpkin patch.
But if you’re struggling to decide where to go, Instagram has done the work for you and has revealed the top five most popular patches in the East Midlands.
In order to find out the most Instagrammable UK pumpkin patches, DIYS.com compiled a list of the most popular locations in the UK using PumpkinPatchesAndMore.org and cross-referenced the hashtags on Instagram.
Coming out on top was Doddington Hall in Lincolnshire with 16,740 hashtags, Mr Pumpkin in Derbyshire was in second place with 6,069 hashtags, Uncle Henry's at Grayingham Grange Farm in Lincolnshire was third with 2,376 hashtags, Maxeys Farm Shop in Nottinghamshire was fourth with 2,068 hashtags and Bell's Pumpkin Patch in Lincolnshire took fifth place with 898 hashtags.
And if you’re not sure what to do with your pumpkin once you have gotten it home, Stefan Gheorghe, from DIYS.com, has shared six creative ideas.
The most popular activity for pumpkins is, of course, Halloween decorations in the form of a Jack-o'-lantern but why not try a different spin like using glitter and 3D snail Jack-o'-lanterns, you can use your leftover produce for popular seasonal dishes such as pumpkin soup, purée and pie, and according to Brewsmartly.com and The Spice Kitchen, creating the perfect Pumpkin Spice Latte only requires your leftover pumpkin purée and ingredients from your kitchen, you can turn your mini pumpkins into candle holders, just cut off the top of the pumpkin and scoop out most of the seeds and flesh from the inside to fit the candle, rub Vaseline on the exposed parts to preserve the pumpkin for longer and then insert the candle and decorate, you could paint your pumpkin to create a pretty pumpkin vase, but again, rub Vaseline on the exposed flesh for preservation or pumpkins are also an excellent source of calcium for birds, so cut the pumpkin in half and fill it with seeds, including cooked pumpkin seeds.