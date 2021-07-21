'Use it or lose it' appeal for Eastwood and Kimberley pubs as new Covid freedoms kick into gear

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted on all aspects of the economy and perhaps none more so than the hospitality sector.

While initiatives such as the furlough scheme have been a boon, Nottingham’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) says the only sustainable way to save our pubs is for the public to start using them again.

Now, with many of the Covid-19 regulations previously put into place now suspended by the Government from Monday (July 19), pubs can open to capacity.

CAMRA spokesman Andrew Ludlow says pubs need your help to bounce back.

And Nottingham CAMRA, which has always championed local pubs serving real ales, is backing this with the re-launch of its ‘Back to the Pub’ campaign and promotion.

The organisation’s secretary Andrew Ludlow is encouraging people to go out and help pubs bounce back after a tough year of restrictions.

He said: “Local pubs and local breweries have experienced a very difficult time, and we feel that it is important to do all we can to help get them back on their feet and to avoid more pub closures.

“It is great to see so many of Eastwood and Kimberley’s pubs joining the promotion.”

Deb Dewsbury, co-owner of the Miners Return in Kimberley, said it is a good idea to make use of your local pub.

She said: “We will be taking part in the campaign over the summer.

“It is important that people support pubs at the moment.

“And it’s quite obvious really – if you don’t support the pubs then you will lose them.”

From now and throughout August, pubs displaying the ‘support your local pub’ poster (pictured) will be part of the campaign/promotion.

To participate in this promotion, pub goers only need to visit eight different pubs to receive a free pint of beer or cider at the 2021 Robin Hood Beer and Cider Festival and also be entered into a raffle to win prizes.