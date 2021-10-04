Villagers up in arms over ‘heartbreaking’ boundary change bid

People who live on Awsworth Lane are among those who would be affected.

Cossall residents have expressed their dismay over Broxtowe Borough Council’s proposals to alter their boundary line – meaning that 118 houses could soon fall under Awsworth in an unwelcome change for many who have lived in the area their entire lives.

The move comes as part of the borough council’s review to make ward boundaries more accurately reflect community boundaries.

A survey by Cossall Parish Council on the plans received a huge 71% response rate, with every respondent saying that they want their property to remain in the village.

The plans propose that more than 100 houses are moved from Cossall to Awsworth.

Chair of Cossall Parish Council Marie Gilbert said: “There is absolutely no support for moving the homes to Awsworth.

“Broxtowe Borough Council clearly doesn’t appreciate how strong the sense of community is in Cossall, because if they did, it is hard to imagine that they would put forward their proposal for this side of our parish.”

Many residents have expressed outrage at the proposals, which will see properties on Newton’s Lane, The Glebe and Awsworth Lane moved from Cossall to Awsworth.

A Newton’s Lane resident said: “If I wanted to live in Awsworth I would have bought a house in Awsworth. I bought one in Cossall – how dare someone else decide where I live?”

Another added: “My parents lived in Cossall parish. To be told that we will be moved to a different parish is heartbreaking.”

A resident from The Glebe said: “Having been born and bred in Cossall for 93 years, I would prefer to remain. I attended Cossall School and St Catherine’s Church and although now almost housebound I’m still interested in Cossall.”

An Awsworth Lane resident added: “The council’s plan makes no sense. It puts the division in the middle of the road.”

Broxtowe Borough Council said the proposals are now being reconsidered following the backlash.