Visitor 'disgusted' to find used condoms on Selston play park

An anonymous visitor posted on the Spotted Selston Facebook page this week: “I visited the Green Well Park in Selston yesterday.

“We sometimes stop off on our way through but yesterday was disgusted to find used condoms on the grass next to the gate on the small children's play park.”

The post sparked a debate on whether or not the visitor should have picked them up and disposed of them, to which one person replied: “would you wanted to have touched them?”

The play area at Green Well Park in Selston.

A reminder on the Selston Parish Council website reads: “In order to keep our community tidy, the parish council kindly requests that everyone please use the rubbish bins provided.

“Should the bins become full or overflowing, please don’t drop your litter, but take it home or find an alternative bin that isn’t full.