Volunteers needed to help launch new 'community hub' in Eastwood

Durban House on Mansfield Road, Eastwood.

The Advertiser recently reported that historic Eastwood building Durban House is to be transformed into a dementia day care centre under new plans.

But it is hoped the building will also act as ‘a community hub’ for people to socialise, access mental health help and get support and information about all kinds of services available in and around the area.

Further plans for the project include creating a community garden to grow flowers and vegetables, a cafe upstairs, a digital hub providing starter courses for internet beginners, rooms for local community groups to use for meetings, a ‘men in their sheds’ initiative, a safe space for lonely people to meet new friends, as well as support for dementia patients and their families.

The former DH Lawrence Heritage Centre is set to become a dementia day care centre and community hub.

There will be 28 car parking spaces and enough room to accommodate up to 100 people a day.

Community volunteer Teresa Burgoyne said she hopes the new hub will improve and boost the health and wellbeing of the local community after a difficult few years.

She said: “The pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on our community.

“With lockdown, people have felt lonelier than ever and some have struggled with their physical and mental health.

“The closures and reductions of support services during the pandemic also had a devastating impact on vulnerable local people.

“But it certainly brought all of our community together with local groups, food banks and services to support and work towards helping all those who were in need.

"We now hope that we can all work together to provide lots of different support services and projects through this new hub to support our community’s wide range of needs.”

Volunteers from across Eastwood and surrounding areas who are passionate about their community are being urged to get involved in shaping the new hub as it blossoms.