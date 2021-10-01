Volunteers pull together to clean up Eastwood war memorial ahead of Remembrance Day
Councillors, veterans and cadets came together to tidy up the town’s war tributes as a mark of respect to fallen soldiers.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:38 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:39 pm
On Sunday, September 26, a number of Eastwood Town Councillors joined members of the Eastwood and District Royal British Legion and Army Cadets to take part in cleaning the Plumptre Way memorial and the Cadets Cross at Edward Road.
All the weeds were moved from around the area and a general litter-pick was undertaken in preparation for the upcoming Remembrance Day.
A special ceremony to remember the fallen will take place on Sunday, November 14.
