Volunteers pull together to clean up Eastwood war memorial ahead of Remembrance Day

The group of volunteers made special effort to tidy the town's war memorial and Cadets Cross.

On Sunday, September 26, a number of Eastwood Town Councillors joined members of the Eastwood and District Royal British Legion and Army Cadets to take part in cleaning the Plumptre Way memorial and the Cadets Cross at Edward Road.

All the weeds were moved from around the area and a general litter-pick was undertaken in preparation for the upcoming Remembrance Day.