Watnall community raises £700 for prostate cancer at allotments fun day

This year’s award winners show off their trophies at Watnall Allotments.

The summer event, held by the Watnall Allotments and Gardens Association, saw members of the local community come together for an afternoon of fun and competitions amid more than 100 well-kept vegetable patches.

The allotment site on Main Road was open all afternoon on August 30 to members of the public, friends and families of allotment holders, and featured food stalls, a raffle and scarecrow and vegetable competitions.

A popular plant and produce stall sold a range of allotment grown fruit, vegetables, flowers and plants.

Kayleigh Draper with her winning 'veggie monsters'.

And the resident beekeeper also sold honey from his hives, which are situated on site.

The scarecrow competition on the theme of ‘heroes’ resulted in some creative interpretations.

Children also entered a competition to produce the best scary and funny ‘veggie monster’ from allotment-grown produce.

Kayleigh Draper, aged nine, beat off stiff competition to win both categories.

The winning entry in the scarecrow competition.

Each year, the association holds competitions to determine the best allotments in a number of categories.

This year’s winners and runners up were presented with their trophies and awards at the finale of the open day.

Norman Pyart won the best allotment category, with Robert Booth winning the intermediate allotment category.

Joint winners of the best half plot were Teresa Smith and James Newton, while Gaynor Doherty and Martin Smith jointly won the competition for ‘new members making the most progress’.

The event was sponsored by The Fernwood Group, and raffle prizes were provided by Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Queen’s Head, Watnall, and several other local businesses.

The community helped to raise more than £700 on the day, the majority of which will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK. The rest will go back into the allotment association’s funds.

Association secretary Lynda Gibbins said: “The event was a great success.”

Watnall Allotments is a private allotment site, run by the members themselves with an elected committee.

It has been the site of allotment gardens since around 1844.