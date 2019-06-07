WEATHER: Storm Miguel to batter Nottinghamshire with thundery showers

The Met Office has forecast rain with heavy, potentially thundery showers as Storm Miguel hits Nottinghamshire today.

Storm Miguel has arrived in the South of England, and will gradually move up through Wales and the Midlands, before battering the North and Scotland on Saturday.

This shot of Pleasley Colliery was captured by Instagram user @l1ttlejo

Despite many waking up to a sunny, bright morning in Nottinghamshire, cloud will soon thicken with the odd shower possible.

During the afternoon, the remnants of the Spanish storm will lead to persistent rain, which is set to continue throughout the weekend.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight, scattered heavy showers are expected, with the odd rumble of thunder.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.