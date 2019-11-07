Weather warning upgraded to AMBER as rain lashes Nottinghamshire

Reports are coming in of flooding on roads in Nottinghamshire this morning.

A weather warning for rain for the city has been upgraded in the last few hours to the second highest level.

Forecaster are warning of ‘significant disruption’ and danger to life.

An amber warning is in place until 3am, and up to 70mm of rain could fall in high areas.

A flood alert has already been issued for the River Maun, and areas most at risk are Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.

Nottinghamshire Police have issued safety advice to drivers, including leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front to allow for wet, slippery surfaces, and to only make essential journeys.

If you know of any flooded roads in the area, please email danielle.andrews@jpimedia.co.uk.

Residents have reported the following roads as flooded:

A60 from Larch farm to Redhill

Coxmoor road in the dip

Nottingham Road outside Southwell Minster School