Well-loved Ilkeston Charter Fair set to return next month

The Charter Fair attracts thousands of people when it rolls into town.

Ilkeston town centre will welcome back one of the oldest and largest street fairs in Europe, transforming the Market Place and surrounding streets into a colourful spectacle.

The Charter Fair attracts thousands of visitors with some of the biggest and best rides in the country, from white-knuckle thrillers through to firm family favourites such as the big wheel and dodgems.

Tempt your taste buds at the many varied food stalls offering everything from mouth-watering candy floss and crepes to delicious hotdogs and burgers, and traditional roasted chestnuts.

This year’s event runs from Wednesday, October 20, until Saturday, October 23, and will once again be given a ceremonial opening on Thursday, October 21, starting at 11.45am and concluding at midday when the Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Donna Briggs, will ‘ring the bell’ to get the 2021 Charter Fair officially underway.

The traditional ceremony, which includes the reading of the 1252 Charter, will take place outside the town hall under a covered walkway.

Local families and visitors will gather round to join the showmen to officially welcome the fair. Guests at the opening ceremony will include representatives from other local authorities in Derbyshire.

Leader of Erewash Borough Council, councillor Carol Hart, said: “We are always proud to welcome Ilkeston Charter Fair and look forward to the town centre

being transformed once again into a family-friendly colourful scene full of rides, lights and music.

“This year’s fair will be extra special after its unfortunate cancellation last year and I’m sure, like me, you are very excited and happy to welcome the historic and fun event back to the town.”

The fair is situated in Bath Street, Market Place, East Street, South Street, Queen Street, Wharncliffe Road and Pimlico.