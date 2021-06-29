Where to find defibrillator's in Eastwood and Kimberley
There are a number of locations around Eastwood and Kimberley fitted with a life saving device.
A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.
This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it's an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.
A defibrillator may also be referred to as a defib, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) or a PAD (Public Access Defibrillator).
You don’t need to be trained to use a defibrillator, anyone can use it. They are simple and easy to use and you don't need any training. There are clear instructions on how to attach the defibrillator pads. It then assesses the heart rhythm and will only instruct you to deliver a shock if it’s needed.
You can't deliver a shock accidentally, the defibrillator will only allow you to shock if it is needed.
Defibrillator’s can be found at Microlise Limited, Farrington Way, Eastwood NG16 3AG, 24/7 unrestricted, in the kitchen at Constructionlines Limited, Heanor Road, Loscoe, DE75 7JT, from Monday to Friday 7am to 5pm, Awsworth Parish Council offices, 61 The Lane Awsworth, Nottingham NG16 2QQ, Eastwood Fire Station, Nottingham Road, Eastwood, NG163GL, The Victoria Institute, Main Road, Watnall, Nottingham NG16 1HS, Cutz Hairdressing and Londis, Lawrence Avenue, Awsworth, Nottingham, NG16 2SN and Giltbrook Co-op, 519 Nottingham Rd, Giltbrook, Nottingham, NG16 2GS.