Where to find defibrillator's in Eastwood and Kimberley

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it's an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.

A defibrillator may also be referred to as a defib, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) or a PAD (Public Access Defibrillator).

Defibrillator's can be found around Eastwood and Kimberley

You don’t need to be trained to use a defibrillator, anyone can use it. They are simple and easy to use and you don't need any training. There are clear instructions on how to attach the defibrillator pads. It then assesses the heart rhythm and will only instruct you to deliver a shock if it’s needed.

You can't deliver a shock accidentally, the defibrillator will only allow you to shock if it is needed.