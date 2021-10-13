Wilko mask recycling scheme extended in Eastwood and Kimberley

The scheme, which allows shoppers to drop off used, disposable face masks so that they can be recycled, will now be in place until the end of December 2021.

Wilko estimates that a huge 400,000 masks could be recycled via the scheme.

Those wishing to take part need to simply visit their nearest, participating Wilko store as part of their usual shopping trip and safely drop their used single use face masks into the special collection bin.

Wilko has extended it's mask recycling scheme until the end of the year