Work progressing 'quicker than planned' on major £3million water pipes revamp in Langley Mill

The water company is installing more than 12km of pipes across the Derbyshire village to help reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area.

Three teams of engineers are working together throughout the project to get the job done as quickly as possible.

Works commenced on Monday, May 17, with the whole scheme expected to take approximately 13 months in total to complete.

Work will commence on North Street later this month.

Lisa Orme from Severn Trent said: “We’ve made fantastic progress with our work and our schedule is progressing quicker than we had planned.

"This means we’ll be moving onto North Street and Eastview Terrace from the middle of July.”

Severn Trent teams have already replaced the water pipes on Elnor Street, Towson Avenue and are currently working along Milnhay Road.

Teams will start the next phase of work on North Street and Eastview Terrace week commencing on July 19 and will work from street to street, completing on Chestnut Road by the start of May 2022.

To keep Severn Trent engineers and other road users safe, temporary traffic lights and road closures will be in place throughout the project, moving across the village as the work progresses.

Lisa added: “We’d like to thank everyone again for their patience and cooperation while this vital work to upgrade over 12km of water pipes is carried out.

“Once all of the work is complete the area, will have a modern and reliable water network that will last for generations and in the meantime we’ll continue to do everything we can to minimise disruption as we make these important changes.”