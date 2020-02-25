You can now get official Peaky Blinders beer - and it's brewed locally too!

It’s one of the TV sensations of recent years – and you can now get an official pint of Peaky Blinders beer.

Shelby is the BBC show’s first official brew – and what’s more, it is being brewed locally.

You can now get official Peaky Blinders beer

Inspired by the hit series, the 5% India Pale Ale, has been created by Bakewell’s Thornbridge Brewery.

Thornbridge took its inspiration from the kind of beer styles that would have been around in 1919, at the time Peaky Blinders is set and have created something that they feel, The Garrison would be proud to serve.

The brewery has joined forces with the Endemol Shine Group and Peaky Blinders creator, producer and official brand owner Caryn Mandabach Productions.

Steve Knight, creator and writer of Peaky Blinders said: “Shelby beer is the first and only legitimate Peaky endorsed beer. It has been crafted to be the same brew the Peaky boys would have drunk in the pubs of Small Heath. It really is the authentic taste of the Peaky Blinders world.”

Jane Smith, Group Director, Brand Licensing and Gaming, Endemol Shine Group, said, “We have always wanted to find the right partner for a legitimate beer inspired by the Peaky Blinders. Thornbridge are that partner as they are truly passionate about the product they are creating which is an authentic beer capturing the essence of the world of Peaky Blinders. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Simon Webster, CEO of Thornbridge added, “We’re incredibly proud to be working alongside the creators of Peaky Blinders, it’s an honour to have been asked to collaborate with such a legendary show. We wanted to ensure we created something that the Peaky Blinders would have found on the bar at The Garrison and we think we’ve done just that. We hope Shelby will bring pleasure to many.”

Susan Waddell, Commercial Director at Caryn Mandabach Productions said: “It is thrilling to think that fans of the TV series can now enjoy drinking the kind of beer that Tommy Shelby and the Peaky Blinders would have drunk in The Garrison. We are delighted with this official partnership with Thornbridge for Peaky Blinders beer.”