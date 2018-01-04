Pets make good role models

New research by Blue Cross has revealed that three-quarters (76%) of Britons think that they would stand a better chance of sticking to their New Year’s resolutions if they used their pets as role models.

From following in your dog’s footsteps and getting out more, to relaxing and sleeping properly like your cat, the animal charity havs put together the top tips to help you Live Like a Pet, and tackle the most popular New Year’s challenges.

Dogs: 52% of Britons want to be more active as their path to better living. Dogs naturally enjoy exercise and are active and inquisitive, they love to be outside and they certainly make the most out of playtime, making them the ultimate role models for those humans resolved to getting more exercise. What’s more, more than a third (38%) of those surveyed vowed to have a more positive outlook and attitude for 2018 and beyond, 32% vowed to enjoy the little things more and 30% are determined to learn a new skill. All of these are traits dogs have in plentiful supply.

Cats: For the Britons resolved to relaxing (36%) and sleeping more (30%), living in the moment (27%) and getting more ‘me-time’ (16%), cats are the perfect lifestyle role models. No matter how busy a cat’s daily schedule they will always find time to groom themselves, and they are the best at finding plenty of time for sleep. They also love to explore which expands their minds. It sounds like a pretty nice life, so when practising mindfulness why not take a page out of a cat’s book to find more time for you next year.

All four-legged friends: Whether it’s dogs, cats, rabbits or horses, all pets are world-class at spending quality time with loved ones, showing affection to others and making them laugh and feel happy. These were all traits that Britons resolved to do more in 2018 (20%, 24% and 48% respectively), proving that yet again it’s our fun-loving furries we should be turning to for lifestyle motivation.

When asked whether she draws motivation from her beloved pet, TV presenter Gail Porter said “Anyone wanting to make a resolution to be a better friend need look no further than a cat for inspiration. My cat is always there for me. Good days, bad days, I am always assured of a cuddle and a wee head nudge. My adorable friend.”

Corrie actress Georgia Taylor has said: “I’m going to aspire to be more like my cat in 2018 by getting more time to myself and squeezing in every opporunity to get more sleep!”

Karly Smith, Blue Cross animal behaviourist commented: “We hope that showcasing the amazing effect that animals have on people’s lives, and the role they play as every day motivators will encourage Brits to look to their pets for inspiration when it comes to sticking to their resolutions in the new year. However, for our pets to act as role models, people need to play their role and be responsible pet owners to ensure animals of all shapes and sizes live healthy and happy lives”.

To take inspiration from the Blue Cross pet lifestyle role models for humans, visit the Blue Cross website (www.bluecross.org.uk/livelikeapet) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thebluecrossUK) in January. Join in the conversation on social media using #livelikeapet

R