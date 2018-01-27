PICS: Firefighters from across region battle huge derelict barn fire in Carburton

Firefighters from across the region were called in to deal with a huge derelict barn fire in Carburton.

The fire broke out yesterday evening (Friday, January 26) at a two-storey barn on a derelict farm on Ollerton Road.

The scene this morning. Photo by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

Crews from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Warsop, Retford, Mansfield and Ashfield were dealing with the blaze at its peak, working alongside Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service to prevent any spreading.

A water bowser and aerial platform were in use and the fire was finally extinguished at 10.10pm.

Firefighters stayed for an extra hour dampening down the barn and warned residents there may still be some smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.