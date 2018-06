The driver and passenger of a car which flipped over after crashing on the M1 walked away with "very minor injuries".

The red car was the only vehicle involved in the collision yesterday (Sunday, June 24) which caused delays to the M1.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "A quick thanks to Highways England for their help and to the public for their patience whilst we cleared the road.

"Incredibly, the two occupants walked away with only very minor injuries and will both make a full recovery."