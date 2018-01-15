Plan stop fines on parents who take children on holidays during term time

Parents may not be fined for taking their child on holiday during term time, as new plans are put forward to the council.

A new monition which is going before Nottinghamshire County Council on Thursday, January, 18, could see a temporary, one-year suspension of the fines.

Late last year the council approved plans to change summer holiday dates.

Adding an extra week onto the October holidays.

Ashfield Independents has called forward the changes to stop the £60 fine for a year.

Councillor Tom Hollis, Deputy Leader of Ashfield Independents, who proposed the motion has said parents have 'no choice' but to take children on holiday during term time because of the current climate.

He said: "For far too long, some greedy travel operators have levied huge increases in prices during school holidays.

"Many parents I have spoken to in Ashfield tell me that they are faced with taking their children out of school or not going away at all.

"Many parents say they have no choice in the current climate. That's why the Council changing term times is welcome.

"Our motion though calls for the fines to be reduced or even frozen for the 2019 / 20 academic year when these changes will be implemented as parents get used to the changes.

"Under the current system, nearly 2500 families were fined during the 2016/17 Summer Term - a rise of over 1000 from the year before.

"It's not acceptable and we will be calling for the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) to ask them to carry out a review of their member's pricing policies and consider withdrawing membership from those members who persist in sustaining the 'Great Family Holiday Rip Off.' Their failure to get to grips with the rip off pricing policies of their members is affecting the poorest families."

We are waiting for a repose from Labour and Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA).