Plans for free Wi-Fi for Kimberley and Eastwood town centres

Visitors to Kimberley and Eastwood town centres may soon benefit from free Wi-Fi, if plans are approved tomorrow.

The Broxtowe Borough Council’s Jobs and Economy Committee will meet on January, 31, to discuss the proposals and decide whether to invest around £30,000 in the project.

If agreed, a borough council spokesman said the Wi-Fi could help support businesses in the town centres to work better and encourage shoppers to stay in the towns for longer, particularly in Kimberley where there is poor mobile/4G signal.

Free town centre Wi-Fi has been available in Stapleford since May 2017 to help revitalise the area and draw in more visitors, with over 16,000 connections per month and invaluable data on dwell time and visitor numbers.

The Wi-Fi, together with footfall counters has also enabled the borough council to understand trends and changes in the town centre.

If approved, the Wi-Fi could be available from the spring.