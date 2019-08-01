Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for information after several dogs attacked two sheep, leaving them 'badly injured'.

The force reminded dog owners that if a dog is chasing livestock, the owners can shoot it.

Police appeal after dogs attack sheep in Cossall

Nottinghamshire Police received a report of sheep being attacked by dogs in Robinettes Lane, Cossall.

The incident took place at around 10:30pm on Tuesday July 30.

It is believed that several dogs attacked two sheep, leaving them badly injured.

Officers would like to remind dog owners that the Dogs Protection of Livestock Act 1953 states if a dog is chasing or hunting livestock, owners can shoot it.

Police are appealing any information that could identify the owner of the dogs, please call 101 and quote incident number 335 of 31 July 2019 if you can aid officers in their investigation.