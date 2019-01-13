Police appeal for evidence of motorists abusing Kimberley's one way system

The Broxtowe North unit of Nottinghamshire police have appealed for any evidence of motorists are abusing the one way system on High Street Kimberley.

Police have received reports that motorists are accessing High Street via Greens Lane, and travelling along High street against the flow of traffic.

"This evidence will be used for prosecutions of the drivers and also used to support action by local authorities."

In a social media post, the unit said: "We are looking for evidence to support the allegations.

"This evidence will be used for prosecutions of the drivers and also used to support action by local authorities."

Evidence that can be used to support the investigation can be CCTV footage, photographs and witness statements.

To support a prosecution the evidence must include registration numbers of vehicles travelling the one way system the wrong way.

If you have evidence, or want to speak to an officer, please contact PC 2446 Paul Toon, on 07525989434, or email paul.toon@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk