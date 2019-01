Officers are appealing for help to trace 40-year-old Robert Watson (pictured), who is wanted in connection with a serious assault.

He has links to the Bulwell, Bestwood, and Broxtowe Estate areas of Nottingham, but has associations across the East Midlands.

Wanted: Robert Watson. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should be called through to Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.