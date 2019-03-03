Police arrest Eastwood man after takeaway staff threatened with knife

Nottinghamshire Police arrested a man in Eastwood this morning, March 3, following reports that staff and customers at a takeaway restaurant on Mansfield Road had been threatened with a knife.

Police were called just before 1.40am to a report of a man walking along Main Street, carrying a kitchen knife.

Subsequent reports were made from concerned members of the public about threats which had been made to bystanders and staff inside the takeaway.

A police spokesman said: “Officers arrived at the scene and were soon able to locate and arrest a 35-year old man at a nearby property. He was arrested on suspicion of affray.

“The man remains in police custody this morning as officers continue their enquiries.”

Anyone who saw the man in similar circumstances or who has any other information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 65 of March 3, 2019.