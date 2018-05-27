Police arrest five men on suspicion of being involved in an affray

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of affray after Nottinghamshire police were called to Markham Moor Service Station.

Officers were called out to the service station on the northbound A1 about 10.30am, on Saturday, May 26.

The five men are remaining in police custody.

Officers are still investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses that might have details on the men involved and the vehicles they were driving.

Those with information can also submit dash cam footage. For guidance on submitting dash cam footage please visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/submitting-dash-cam-footage.

Any with information is also urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 272 of May 26.