Police arrest two men after a shooting left a man with life-changing injuries

Detectives investigating a shooting which left a man with life altering injuries have made two arrests.

The men, both aged 24, were still in police custody yesterday morning.

The arrests were made after a man in his twenties was injured in a shooting in the Clay Lane area of Newark just before 5.30pm, on Thursday, March 29.

Officers remained at the scene while detectives continued their enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured the incident on dashcam footage or who has any other information which they think may help the investigation to come forward.

They are urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 675 of 29 March.