Police concern for missing Notts man grows

Police are concerned about missing Nottinghamshire man Ian Morris.

Ian Morris, 52, was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 6pm on Tuesday, December 12.

A Nottinghmashire Police spokesman said: “Ian is white, around 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black suede/leather jacket and blue jeans. He sometimes wears a black woolly hat.”

Anyone who has seen Ian or has any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghmashire Police on 101, quoting incident number 679 of 12 December 2017.