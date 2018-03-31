Police confirm man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner

Nottinghamshire police have confirmed that a 66-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner following an incident in Newark.

Yusaf Mohammed, of Millgate, Newark, was responsible for the death of Karen Jacquet, 59, at their home in Millgate on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, according to police.

Police stated that a post-mortem examination revealed that Karen Jacquet died from multiple blunt force injuries to her head.

Mohammed pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility following a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, March 28.

He was further remanded into custody with the case adjourned until 4 June 2018 for sentencing.