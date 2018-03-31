Police grow concerned for a missing teen’s safety after she disappeared a week ago

Nottinghamshire police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety and welfare of a teenager who has now been missing for a week.

Leah Hazelton, 15, was reported missing from the Selston area at around 2.20pm, on Saturday, March 24.

She was last seen leaving McDonald’s in Clumber Street, Nottingham, at about 3.51pm, on Saturday, March 24, and she was heading towards the Old Market Square.

Leah is around 4ft 11in tall with brown shoulder length hair of medium build.

She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a blue top and a burgundy coat with a fur hood and was carrying a handbag.

The youngster often wears bright red lipstick.

Officers looking for her believe she may have left Nottingham and possibly travelled to London as she has links to the Croydon, Westminster, Charing Cross and Lewisham areas.

However, Leah also has known links to Derbyshire, West Midlands and Kent so they would like the appeal to be shared in those areas.

Anyone with information should please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 481 of 24 March 2018.