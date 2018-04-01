Police investigating an attempted murder have enforced a road closure

Police have launched an investigation into an attempted murder after a collision and a subsequent assault.

Part of Hucknall Road, in Sherwood, remains closed this morning, Sunday, April 1, while detectives investigate a collision and subsequent assault in the area.

Nottinghamshire Police was called just before 2.30am, after two women, aged 23 and 44, were reported to have received injuries to their hands and face during the incident.

Both women have been taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

A 41-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Road closures remain in place on Hucknall Road between its junctions with Valley Road and Perry Road while detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detectives have launched an investigation and are appealing to anyone who witnessed or captured the incident on dashcam footage to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 102 of April 1.