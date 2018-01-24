Police issue warning after distraction burglary on blind pensioner in Eastwood

Police are appealing for witnesses and warning residents to be vigilant following distraction burglaries in Eastwood.

At around 4.10pm yesterday an elderly man, who is blind, had a knock on his door from a woman who said she was looking for a companion of his who no longer lived at his address off Chewton Street in Eastwood.

She asked to use the man’s bathroom and he let her in. Once inside she went into another room and stole a quantity of cash from a drawer before leaving.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who has any information to get in touch.

They believe it may be linked to a separate incident in which costume jewellery was stolen from an elderly woman on Longlands Road, Beeston Rylands.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re still in the early stages of our investigation into these opportunistic incidents but we’d urge residents to remain vigilant and we’re appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with us by calling 101.

“We’d advise people to always be on your guard when anyone you’re not expecting - a man, woman or even a child - turns up at your door. Before you answer, stop and think whether you are expecting anyone. Check you have locked the back door and taken the key out and look through a spy hole or window to see who the caller is.

“If you decide to open the door, put the chain or door bar on first, if you have one. Keep the chain or bar on while you are talking to the caller. Only put on your door chain as you answer the door, don’t keep it on all the time as this could delay your exit in case of fire.

“Even if the caller is claiming to be from an official organisation or has a pre-arranged appointment with you, check their identification card carefully. Close the door while you do this. If you are still unsure, call the company concerned to verify their representative’s identity. If you’re still not sure ask the caller to come back later when someone is with you.

“If someone calls at your property saying they’re in a hurry or it’s an emergency - don’t let them pressure you. If in doubt, call a neighbour or friend or the police. If you think a bogus caller is at your door call us immediately on 999.

“If you see someone approaching a property and are suspicious about it, please report this to us on 101 and where possible, note any descriptive details.

“We’d also urge people to look out for their neighbours as well and, if you have elderly relatives, please pass on our crime prevention advice.”