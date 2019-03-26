Police officer makes 'very lucky' escape after crash on M1 near Alfreton

A police officer has make a "very lucky" escape after a crash on the M1 involving a police car and a lorry.

Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "One of our colleagues was very lucky not to be badly hurt yesterday after this collison on the M1 involving a lorry and their police vehicle.

The crash.

"Just goes to show how dangerous our roads can be even when your driving a very visible vehicle.

"Please remember to also check your blind spots before changing lanes."

The collision happened yesterday mornign, Monday, March 25.

