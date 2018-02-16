Police pick up scent of Mansfield perfume thief three months later

A man who stole perfume from a Mansfield store was tracked down by police three months later, a court heard.

Jordan Welch was seen taking the £30 bottle from Boots, in the Four Seasons shopping centre, on October 24, and his name was discovered by staff.

On January 30, police were called to his Wood Lane home, in Shirebrook, after reports of two men in his back garden.

“When they checked his details they discovered he was wanted in connection with the theft,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He told police he sold the perfume for cash.

Welsh, 24, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He told magistrates he had been short of money at the time, but had recently found work.

He was given a six month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £85 costs, compensation to the chemist, and a £20 government surcharge.