Police plea after young man goes missing

Police are concerned for the safety of a young man who has disappeared.

Nigel Whittle, 28, has been missing from his South Normanton home since 6pm yesterday. He has links to Nottinghamshire.

We currently do not have a picture of Mr Whittle, who lives on Alfred Street, but he is described as 6ft tall, of slender build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red with black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

PC Andrew Brooks said: "If you know Nigel, I'd ask you to be aware of the fact that we are looking for him.

"If you see him, please don't assume he is no longer missing. Call us and tell us of his whereabouts.

"If you have a photograph of him, please come forward and provide it - as that could help significantly with our inquiries.

"If Nigel isn't known to you, please look out for somebody matching his clothing and description - particularly in the areas surrounding South Normanton and if you're in the Nottingham area."

If you have any information, call 101, quoting reference 751 of April 1.