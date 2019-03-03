Police seeking two men after violent street robbery in Kimberley

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man sustained a fractured cheekbone and a broken nose during a robbery in Kimberley on Friday evening, March 1.

The victim was approached by two men on High Street at around 7.30pm, then chased and assaulted on the footpath near to the pedestrian bridge over the A610.

The victim’s mobile phone and backpack were stolen during the incident.

Police are keen to trace two men in connection the incident – one tall, slim white male who was wearing a grey hoody and a black male of large build who was wearing grey clothing.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson said: “This is a rare but particularly nasty kind of assault where a young man has been approached in a fairly busy area of Kimberley town centre before being viciously attacked.

“We’re desperate to trace those responsible and are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white car which was driving along High Street towards Green Lane who may have seen someone trying to flag them down for help.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 872 of March 1, 2019.