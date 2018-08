Police want to speak to the man in the below picture after a burglary at a property in Eastwood.

A quantity of cash was taken from a drawer during the burglary, which happened in Three Tuns Road between 7pm and 7.20pm on Saturday, August 11.

Please call police if you know the man.

If you recognise the man or think you can help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 900 of August 11.