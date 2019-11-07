A guide to tactical voting in all North Notts seats this general election

This general election, huge numbers of people are expected to vote tactically.

Because of the way the UK’s general electoral system works, votes for smaller parties tend not to have as much effect.

How will you be voting?

To get around this, some vote not for their preferred party but for the party with the best chance of defeating the one they like least.

For instance, a Green Party supporter who dislikes Labour and lives in a seat which is expected to be a straight race between Labour and the Conservative Party, may choose to vote for the Conservatives.

Plenty of people disagree with the premise of tactical voting, and say you should always vote for the party or candidate you like most (or dislike least), no matter how slim their chances are of winning.

But others argue that with the UKs First Past the Post voting system, tactical voting – and informing people about how to use it in their area – is a necessity.

So we’ve taken a look at each seat in Nottinghamshire, and drawn up a guide to voting tactically, according to which party you want to keep out.

As always, these can only be an educated guess, partly because lots has changed since the last general election in 2017, and also because the polls are likely to continue to change before election day.

Ashfield, Labour won in 2017, Conservatives second, majority 441

This is probably the hardest of the 11 Notts seat to call.

In 2017, it was a straight Labour versus Conservatives race, with Labour just edging it.

But at the last local election in May this year, the Ashfield Independents won 30 out of 35 seats.

And in 2016, the area voted to leave by 69.8 percent, with Nigel Farage choosing it as one of the locations to launch his campaign this week.

Tactical voting works best when it’s a clear two-horse race, but in Ashfield it could easily be a race between Labour, the Conservatives, the Ashfield Independents and the Brexit Party.

So it’s probably too close to call how – or even whether – to vote tactically here.

Bassetlaw, Labour won in 2017, Conservatives second, majority 4,852

If you want to keep Labour out, then the Conservatives are likely to have the best chance here.

Likewise, if you’re desperate for the Conservatives not to win, then Labour are the best party to vote for.

That being said, Bassetlaw also voted to leave by a large majority (67.8 percent) so the Brexit Party could well be an electoral force here.

Broxtowe, Conservatives won in 2017, Labour second, majority 863

Like Ashfield, this is likely to be a close seat, and could split several ways.

Last time round, this was a straight race between Labour and the Conservatives.

But with incumbent MP Anna Soubry standing for her newly-formed the Independent Group for Change.

With Labour and the Conservatives both standing candidates, this could well be a three-way split.

This means the potential impact of tactical voting is lessened, and people are probably better off voting for the party they want to win.

Gedling, Labour won in 2017, Conservative second, majority 4,694

In 2015, Labour won here with a small majority, but at the last election they increased that significantly.

But the Conservatives were comfortably in second place, well ahead of the rest of the field.

So realistically, if you want Labour out then you’re best to vote Conservative, and if you want to keep the Tories out vote Labour. A pretty straight-forward one here.

Mansfield, Conservative won in 2017, Labour second, majority 1,057

When it comes to elections, Mansfield is seldom straight forward.

In local election terms, the area has recently been controlled by the Mansfield Independent Forum.

That is until earlier this year, when several independent candidates split the electorate, and Labour went on to win the mayoral vote by just two votes.

At the last general election, Conservative Ben Bradley won what had been considered a safe Labour seat for generations.

And with the well-known former mayor Kate Allsop – previously of the Mansfield Independent Forum – standing this time round for the Brexit Party, this will be a close-run seat.

Recent history tells us that whoever wins in Mansfield, it’s going to be close.

Because of the number of candidates, and how close the seat is likely to be, tactical voting will probably not have much impact here.

Nottingham North, Labour won in 2107, Conservative second, majority 11,160

There’s a sizeable Labour majority here, and the Conservatives are comfortably in second.

So if you want Labour out vote Tory, and vice versa. Not rocket science with this one.

Sherwood – Conservative won in 2017, Labour second, majority 5,198

This was a very clear two-horse-race last time round, with Labour and the Conservatives getting 93.3 percent of the vote between them.

The Conservatives won it in 2017, by just over 5,000 votes.

If you want to keep Labour out, vote Conservative, and vice versa.