Ashfield: MP vows to ensure new investment reaches all areas

I spent the whole of last week working in the constituency, as it was Parliamentary recess, and it was great to catch up with local people, writes Lee Anderson.

The most enjoyable part of being an MP is meeting and helping the people of Ashfield and Eastwood.

I met with Ashfield Council twice last week to discuss the towns funding, which I campaigned to secure before the election.

Up to £75 million is on the table for Ashfield to invest in the area but we need to make sure that this money is spent wisely and the council is working with me to ensure this is the case.

I will scrutinise plans every single step of the way and not sign anything off with the secretary of state until I am satisfied that the whole of Ashfield has been listened to and the money will be put to good use.

This is the first step in levelling up areas like Ashfield.

I was disappointed to learn of the council's plans to double car parking fees across the area and met up with local traders in Kirkby who are quite rightly furious over this proposal.

I also met with the council's chief executive to raise this issue and explain that high streets are struggling as it is and to double car park fees will just drive people away.

If the traders can see it, the shoppers can see it then hopefully public opinion will make the council look again at this proposal.

Immigration was a hot topic on the doorstep during the election campaign and I pleased to see that the home secretary is already delivering on promises made.

A points-based immigration system which will incorporate the need for immigrants to have a job and be able to speak English makes perfect sense and British employers will have to adapt to this.

However, I visit local businesses on a weekly basis, and I must say that the vast majority agree with the home secretary.

I met with Action for Children recently to pledge my support to the Domestic Abuse Bill.

Children are often forgot about during and abusive relationship, but the impact can last a lifetime.

This bill will ensure more help and protection is available for our children.

Every week I have more constituents coming down to Westminster to take a tour of the Palace or to watch Prime Ministers Questions.

If you want to come down and meet me and have a tour of my place of work then please email me at lee.anderson.mp@parliament.uk or call 01623 550604.